UFC KO of The Week: Michael Bisping Stuns Luke Rockhold (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Michael Bisping’s stunning knockout victory over Luke Rockhold. The two met back in June 2016 for the UFC middleweight title. Bisping took out his opponent in the first round. The video was released in anticipation for UFC 217.

That event takes place on this Saturday night (Nov. 4) inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. Bisping will defend his gold against Georges St-Pierre in the main event. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

