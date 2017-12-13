UFC KO of The Week: Rafael dos Anjos Destroys George Sotiropoulos

This Saturday night at UFC on FOX 26, Rafael dos Anjos gets his opportunity to become the No. 1 welterweight contender when he faces off against Robbie Lawler in the main event.

A former lightweight champion dos Anjos earned himself a thrilling 2011 first round knockout of George Sotiropoulos back at UFC 132 when the two entered the Octagon.

Dos Anjos would drop a split decision later that year at UFC 139 before reeling off five consecutive wins between 2012-13. He eventually captured UFC gold in 2015 with a decision victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 185.

Here is a replay of that dos Anjos finish from six years ago as we move closer to his five-round headline fight with Lawler this weekend on FOX.