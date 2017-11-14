UFC KO of The Week: Tim Means Stiffens John Howard (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Tim Means’ left hand taking out John Howard. The two met back in Dec. 2015. Means took out his opponent 31 seconds into the second round. The video was released in anticipation for UFC Fight Night 121.

That event takes place on Nov. 18 inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Means will battle Belal Muhammad on the main card. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

“Tim Means faces off against Belal Muhammad in an important welterweight match up at Fight Night Sydney on Saturday, November 18 live on FS1.”