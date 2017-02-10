The UFC recently passed on matching Ryan Bader’s Bellator MMA contract offer, and now, it looks like they could lose another top 205lb’er. Misha Cirkunov, who was ranked 8th in the division before the UFC removed him from the rankings just weeks ago, fought out his contract at UFC 206 in Toronto. The heavy-handed Latvian fighting out of Toronto is 4-0 in the UFC, and is 13-2 overall.

Just this week, light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Johnson has been talking Cirkunov up. However, per Aaron Bronsteter from Canada’s The Sports Network, Dana White has stated that negotiations with Cirkunov have gone sour, and the fighter is likely done in the UFC. Bronsteter sat down with White in advance of UFC 208 in Brooklyn. Per White, in regards to the free agent fighter:

I met with Misha and his wife, good people and everything else, but he ended up REALLY flaking out on the deal. So I’m not interested. i’M DONE. hE KNOWS i’M DONE. You’ll see him somewhere, but it won’t be here.

That could put a serious dent in what was once the UFC’s most popular, and arguably deepest divisions. Cirkunov wasn’t a big name, but one of the best prospects in the division. If the UFC has really walked away, it could be another big win for Bellator MMA.