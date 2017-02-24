UFC Light Heavyweight Tom Lawlor Handed Two-Year Suspension From USADA

Following a positive drug test, Tom Lawlor has received a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).
USADA announced that Lawlor has accepted the two-year sanction retroactive to his Oct. 10 sample. “Filthy” can return to active competition in Oct. 2018.
Lawlor has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts. He defeated Michael Kuiper and Gian Villante in that span. He’s fallen short to Francis Carmont and Corey Anderson as well. With the suspension, Lawlor will go all of 2017 without a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.
By the time Lawlor can step back inside the Octagon, he’ll be 35 years of age. His professional record stands at 10-6, 1 NC. “Filthy’s” record under the UFC banner is 6-5 with two submissions and two knockouts.
You can read part of USADA’s statement on Lawlor’s suspension below:
“Lawlor, 33, tested positive for ostarine following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on October 10, 2016. Ostarine is a prohibited substance in the category of Anabolic Agents and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List.
Ostarine, also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, is a non-FDA approved selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) which is illegally sold in the United States and globally as a performance-enhancing substance. Ostarine is not currently available as a prescription medication in any country, and its unauthorized use may carry serious side effects. Nonetheless, ostarine has been found as a declared and undeclared ingredient in many dietary supplements sold in the United States, which has prompted the U. S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to issue warning letters to specific dietary supplement manufacturers stating that ostarine is an unapproved new drug and that selling the drug is in violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA).
Lawlor’s two-year period of ineligibility began on October 10, 2016, the date his positive sample was collected.”