UFC Light Heavyweight Tom Lawlor Handed Two-Year Suspension From USADA

Following a positive drug test, Tom Lawlor has received a two-year suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

USADA announced that Lawlor has accepted the two-year sanction retroactive to his Oct. 10 sample. “Filthy” can return to active competition in Oct. 2018.

Lawlor has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts. He defeated Michael Kuiper and Gian Villante in that span. He’s fallen short to Francis Carmont and Corey Anderson as well. With the suspension, Lawlor will go all of 2017 without a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bout.

By the time Lawlor can step back inside the Octagon, he’ll be 35 years of age. His professional record stands at 10-6, 1 NC. “Filthy’s” record under the UFC banner is 6-5 with two submissions and two knockouts.

You can read part of USADA’s statement on Lawlor’s suspension below: