UFC Lightweight Kevin Lee Doesn’t View Conor McGregor as a Racist

Kevin Lee isn’t crying foul over the Conor McGregor controversy.

McGregor took some flak over his antics during his tour with Floyd Mayweather. The tour stopped at four cities and three countries. During the first two pressers, McGregor told Mayweather to, “dance for me boy.” That drew criticism, but not to a significant degree.

What drew “Notorious” the most heat was during the third press conference where he did a dance that he specifically said was for black women and joked that he was black from the waist down.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight Lee said McGregor simply doesn’t understand what his jokes mean due to cultural differences:

“Honestly, I think that Conor doesn’t really understand, because he’s from a different culture. He’s an Irishman. He’s a culture vulture. You look at any other Irishman, no other Irishman got swag like that. He’s a culture vulture. He is what he is. But I think he doesn’t understand the culture. He’s trying his best, and it’s just something that he didn’t grow up with. He ain’t grew up over here in the States. He doesn’t understand it to the core. He kind of understands it a little bit, but he don’t really understand it.He’s trying his best, but I didn’t hold it against him, because I honestly don’t think he understands it.”