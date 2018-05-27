UFC Liverpool Bonuses, Gate, & Attendance Revealed

UFC Liverpool has wrapped up and the bonuses, gate, and attendance have been revealed.

The event took place earlier today (May 27) inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. In the main event, Stephen Thompson took on Darren Till. “The Gorilla” earned a controversial unanimous decision win.

The co-main event saw Neil Magny take on replacement opponent Craig White. Magny was originally set to take on Gunnar Nelson, but “Gunni” went down with an injury. Magny took a first-round TKO victory over White.

Surprisingly, there was no “Fight of the Night” bonus awarded tonight. Instead, the UFC handed out four “Performance of the Night” bonuses. The four fighters who snagged an extra $50,00 each were Tom Breese, Claudio Silva, Arnold Allen, and Darren Stewart. Many have argued that Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight should’ve been awarded a “Fight of the Night” bonus.

Breese scored a first-round TKO win over Daniel Kelly in the featured preliminary bout. Claudio Silva had a triumphant return, submitting Nordine Taleb in the opening frame. Arnold Allen pulled off a stunning comeback, submitting Mads Burnell in the final round. Finally, Darren Stewart earned a second-round TKO win over Eric Spicely.

UFC officials confirmed an attendance of 8,520 for a $1.3 million gate. During the post-fight press conference, Dana White said UFC Liverpool broke the gate record for sporting events inside Echo Arena.

Who stood out the most to you at UFC Liverpool?