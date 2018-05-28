UFC Liverpool Promotional Guidelines Pay: Neil Magny Emerges as Top Earner

Now that UFC Liverpool has wrapped up, it’s time to dive into the Promotional Guidelines compliance pay.

In the main event of UFC Liverpool, Darren Till took on Stephen Thompson. After five rounds of action, or lack thereof depending on who you ask, “The Gorilla” nabbed a controversial unanimous decision win. In terms of Promotional Guidelines pay, Till walked out of Echo Arena with $5,000, while Thompson brought in $10,000.

Co-headliner Neil Magny was able to get the biggest chunk of change. He defeated Craig White via first-round TKO. Magny receives $15,000 in Promotional Guidelines pay. For White’s UFC debut, he took in $3,500.

Arnold Allen was on his way to a unanimous decision loss, but then something happened. Allen caught Burnell sleeping and locked in a front choke for the submission victory. Allen takes $4,000, while Burnell receives $3,500.

Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight went to war at UFC Liverpool. Many expected them to get “Fight of the Night” bonuses, but it wasn’t meant to be. Amirkhani gets $4,000 and Jason Knight nabs $5,000.

Tying Thompson for second place on the UFC Liverpool Promotional Guidelines pay is Trevor Smith. Smith lost his bout against Elias Theodorou, who made $5,000.

It’s important to note that the Promotional Guidelines pay does not cover salaries or bonuses. See the full list of Promotional Guidelines pay below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Darren Till: $5,000

def. Stephen Thompson: $10,000

Neil Magny: $15,000

def. Craig White: $3,500

Arnold Allen: $4,000

def. Mads Burnell: $3,500

Makwan Amirkhani: $4,000

def. Jason Knight: $5,000

Claudio Henrique da Silva: $3,500

def. Nordine Taleb: $5,000

Darren Stewart: $4,000

def. Eric Spicely: $5,000

Tom Breese: $4,000

def. Daniel Kelly: $5,000

Lina Lansberg: $4,000

def. Gina Mazany: $3,500

Carlo Pedersoli Jr.: $5,000

def. Brad Scott: $3,500

Gillian Robertson: $3,500

def. Molly McCann: $3,500

Elias Theodorou: $5,000

def. Trevor Smith: $10,000

Are you surprised with these numbers or are they what you expected?