UFC Liverpool Results: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Today (Sun. May 27, 2018) the UFC returns to Liverpool, England for a welterweight match-up many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have been anticipating for months.

Two-time former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson takes on up-and-comer Darren Till in front of his native English crowd. Till hopes to build off the momentum of his win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by busting through a veteran the calibre of Wonderboy.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Craig White. Arnold Allen and Mads Burnell will meet inside the Octagon in featherweight competition, while Jason Knight goes toe-to-toe with Makwan Amirkhani.

The UFC has plenty of other great fights in store for the England card as well. You can check out our live coverage of UFC Liverpool here below, or via Twitter @mmanews_com:

Main Card:

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Craig White

Neil Magny vs. Craig White Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell

Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Jason Knight vs. Makwan Amirkhani Welterweight: Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb

Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewert

Preliminary Card:

Middleweight: Dan Kelly vs. Tom Breese

Dan Kelly vs. Tom Breese Women’s bantamweight: Gina Mazany vs. Lina Lansberg

Gina Mazany vs. Lina Lansberg Welterweight: Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoil Jr.

Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoil Jr. Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Molly McCann

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Trevor Smith

