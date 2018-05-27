UFC Liverpool Results: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till

Today (Sun. May 27, 2018) the UFC returns to Liverpool, England for a welterweight match-up many mixed martial arts (MMA) fans have been anticipating for months.
Two-time former UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson takes on up-and-comer Darren Till in front of his native English crowd. Till hopes to build off the momentum of his win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone by busting through a veteran the calibre of Wonderboy.
Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Neil Magny and Craig White. Arnold Allen and Mads Burnell will meet inside the Octagon in featherweight competition, while Jason Knight goes toe-to-toe with Makwan Amirkhani.
The UFC has plenty of other great fights in store for the England card as well. You can check out our live coverage of UFC Liverpool here below, or via Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till
- Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Craig White
- Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Mads Burnell
- Featherweight: Jason Knight vs. Makwan Amirkhani
- Welterweight: Claudio Silva vs. Nordine Taleb
- Middleweight: Eric Spicely vs. Darren Stewert
Preliminary Card:
- Middleweight: Dan Kelly vs. Tom Breese
- Women’s bantamweight: Gina Mazany vs. Lina Lansberg
- Welterweight: Brad Scott vs. Carlo Pedersoil Jr.
- Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Molly McCann
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Middleweight: Elias Theodorou vs. Trevor Smith
**Keep refreshing for live results/MMA News’ coverage of UFC Liverpool begins at 10:30 AM E.T.**