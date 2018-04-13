UFC Liverpool Sells Out In Under An Hour

11,000 tickets sold in under an hour for UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool

UFC Fight Night 130 in Liverpool is a highly anticipated event that is headlined by Liverpool’s own UFC welterweight Darren Till. Darren Till, whose record currently stands at 16-0-1, will take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The event takes place on May 27th at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

The general sale for UFC Liverpool started this morning at 10:00 BST (06:00 EST) following the pre sale yesterday. Excited fans flocked to grab their tickets before they sold out. Within an hour of tickets going live, it was announced that all 11,000 had been purchased.

We are sorry but #UFCLiverpool is now sold out. pic.twitter.com/XnsCsJT0yR — Echo Arena Liverpool (@EchoArena) April 13, 2018

Many fans were left disappointed after missing out on tickets, with some fans blaming ticket resellers for the event selling out so rapidly.

Darren Till’s meteoric rise came after he shockingly defeated UFC legend Donald Cerrone at UFC Fight Night 118 in Poland. He now takes a huge step up in competition as he takes on #1 welterweight Stephen Thompson. Thompson faced Tyron Woodley in back to back fights for the UFC’s welterweight championship. Their closely fought first bout ended in a majority draw, but “Wonderboy” lost in the second meeting via majority decision. Thompson bounced back to winning ways in his last bout when he faced Jorge Masvidal. Thompson showed his sharp striking and won via unanimous decision.

Till is not the only hometown fighter on the Liverpool card. Cage Warriors women’s flyweight champion Molly McCann will make her UFC debut against Gillian Robertson. McCann holds a record of 7-1 and looks set to make a statement in the same arena where she became a champion earlier this year.

UFC Liverpool is set to be an event to remember. The main event looks set to be a striking masterclass, with both men priding themselves on their standup.

