UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Amirkhani Beats Knight In Main Card Thriller

Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight put on a memorable performance at the UFC Fight Night 130: Thompson vs. Till event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on Sunday.
The two were the first fight on the main card to not have a finish, but that doesn’t mean the two Featherweight warriors didn’t get the crowd on their feet multiple times from bell-to-bell.
😱 😱 😱 😱@JasonTheKid23 #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/WyZOzjmWVX
— UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2018
The two went back-and-forth, with each guy having their big moments in the fight. Both guys landed big shots and had moments where they looked to be in a position to finish the fight, however when all was said-and-done, Makwan Amirkhani got his hand raised.
WHAT. A. FIGHT!!@JasonTheKid23 vs. @MakwanAmirkhani is living up to everything at #UFCLiverpool! pic.twitter.com/H2cgdJXMc4
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 27, 2018
At the end of the day, Makwan Amirkhani was awarded a split decision victory over Jason Knight after three hard-fought rounds of entertaining action. The judges had scores of 27-30, 29-28 and 29-29.
Mr Finland!! 🇫🇮
Hard fought split decision for @MakwanAmirkhani at #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/Q4x2L6pt7F
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 27, 2018
Check out complete results from the UFC Liverpool event here: UFC Liverpool Results: Thompson vs. Till
