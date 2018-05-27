UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Amirkhani Beats Knight In Main Card Thriller

Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight put on a memorable performance at the UFC Fight Night 130: Thompson vs. Till event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on Sunday.

The two were the first fight on the main card to not have a finish, but that doesn’t mean the two Featherweight warriors didn’t get the crowd on their feet multiple times from bell-to-bell.

The two went back-and-forth, with each guy having their big moments in the fight. Both guys landed big shots and had moments where they looked to be in a position to finish the fight, however when all was said-and-done, Makwan Amirkhani got his hand raised.

At the end of the day, Makwan Amirkhani was awarded a split decision victory over Jason Knight after three hard-fought rounds of entertaining action. The judges had scores of 27-30, 29-28 and 29-29.

Check out complete results from the UFC Liverpool event here: UFC Liverpool Results: Thompson vs. Till

