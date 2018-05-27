UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Arnold Allen Chokes Out Mads Burnell

Rising UFC Featherweight prospect Arnold Allen scored a big victory over Mads Burnell at the UFC Fight Night 130 event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England this weekend.

Allen, who came into the Octagon on Sunday riding a five-fight win-streak, caught Burnell in a choke in the third round to pick up the “W.”

With the win, Allen, who has yet to emerge in the official UFC Featherweight top-15 rankings, improves to 4-0 in his overall UFC career, and 12-1 in his overall professional MMA career. One would think he will soon appear in the rankings if he continues to add to his win column.

The official result was Arnold Allen def. Mads Burnell via Submission (front choke) at 2:41 of the third round.

