UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Claudio Silva Pulls Off First-Round Choke Over Nordine Taleb

Claudio Silva pulled off a slick submission victory inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England at the UFC Fight Night 130 event on Sunday.

Silva fought durable prospect Nordine Taleb, who himself came into the Octagon riding a two-fight win streak. The Brazilian, however, ended that streak and continued his own win streak, which is now at 12 in a row, as he has won every fight in his professional MMA career since losing his debut back in 2007 via Disqualification for landing an illegal elbow on opponent Matt Thorpe.

With the victory, Claudio Silva continues his ascension through the bottom-level of the Welterweight division, as he should soon break through as a top-15 contender in the UFC’s 170-pound class.

Silva earned a rear-naked choke submission victory over Nordine Taleb, choking out the four-year UFC veteran at the 4:31 mark of the very first round on the main card of the UFC Fight Night 130 event, which aired live via FOX Sports 1 (FS1) on Sunday.

Check out complete results from the UFC Liverpool event here: UFC Liverpool Results: Thompson vs. Till

What are your thoughts on the Claudio Silva submission over Nordine Taleb at UFC Liverpool? Sound off in the Comments section below.