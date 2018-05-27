UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Darren Stewart TKOs Eric Spicely

Darren Stewart picked up his first win inside the Octagon on Sunday, as he earned a technical knockout victory over Eric Spicely in a preliminary bout on the UFC Fight Night 130 card that aired on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) from the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Stewart went into the fight the local fan-favorite, and a betting underdog, but when all was said and done, he caught Spicely with a good punch on the feet and immediately pounced on him, blasting him with punches until the referee jumped in to call a hault to the action.

Darren Stewart earned an official TKO victory over Eric Spicely at 1:47 of round two.

Check out complete results from the UFC Liverpool event here: UFC Liverpool Results: Thompson vs. Till

What are your thoughts on Darren Stewart picking up his first win in the UFC? Sound off in the Comments section below.