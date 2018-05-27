UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Neil Magny TKOs Craig White In First Round

Neil Magny made it two wins in a row inside the Octagon, as he added to his recent high-profile victory over Carlos Condit in his last outing by scoring a first-round technical knockout of Craig White in the co-main event of Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 130 event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

Magny was dominant from the word go, as he controlled the action and quickly finished things up, TKO’ing White at the 4:32 mark of the opening frame.

After the fight, Magny raised eyebrows for the second time of the evening by calling out the highly-regarded and reportedly heavily-avoided UFC Welterweight contender Kamaru Usman during his post-fight interview inside the Octagon.

Check out full-fight video highlights of the Neil Magny vs. Craig White fight courtesy of UFC On FOX's official YouTube channel below.

