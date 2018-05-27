UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Till Beats Wonderboy In Five-Round Decision

By
Matt Boone
-
1
Darren Till
Photo Credit: UFC Twitter (@UFC)

On Sunday, Darren Till continued his rapid ascension up the UFC Welterweight rankings, taking out the number one contender and former two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 130 event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

While the decision will no-doubt be examined thoroughly and some may call it a “hometown decision,” he still got the job done and landed some huge shots on the decorated striker en route to a five-round unanimous decision victory.

Till won on official judges scores of 48-47 (3 rounds to 2) and two 49-46 cards (4 rounds to 1). Check out video highlights of the Till-Wonderboy fight below.

Check out complete results from the UFC Liverpool event here: UFC Liverpool Results: Thompson vs. Till

What are your thoughts on the Darren Till vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson fight and judges decision at UFC Liverpool? Sound off in the Comments section below.

Join the new MMANews Fantasy League - Powered by UFC Pick 'Em

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR