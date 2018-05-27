UFC Liverpool Video Highlights: Till Beats Wonderboy In Five-Round Decision

On Sunday, Darren Till continued his rapid ascension up the UFC Welterweight rankings, taking out the number one contender and former two-time title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in the main event of the UFC Fight Night 130 event at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

While the decision will no-doubt be examined thoroughly and some may call it a “hometown decision,” he still got the job done and landed some huge shots on the decorated striker en route to a five-round unanimous decision victory.

Till won on official judges scores of 48-47 (3 rounds to 2) and two 49-46 cards (4 rounds to 1). Check out video highlights of the Till-Wonderboy fight below.

Check out complete results from the UFC Liverpool event here: UFC Liverpool Results: Thompson vs. Till

