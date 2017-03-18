UFC London Bonuses: Diakiese, Vera, Nelson and Manuwa All 50K Richer

UFC London, better known as UFC Fight Night 107, aired Satuday from the O2 Arena in London, England. What looked like it might be a thin card on paper produced some exciting action, despite having two bouts pulled from the card last minute.

In the end, four fighters wound up taking home Performance of the Night bonuses, worth $50,000 USD a piece. First up, Marc Diakiese, who devastated Teemu Packalén with a KO punch in just thirty seconds on the preliminary card. Diakiese, sporting a red mohawk (no official word on if that was an homage to Dan Hardy), managed to slip a few strong kicks into that half minute as well.

Three fighters on the main card also picked up Performance of the Night bonuses – Marlon Vera, for spoiling Brad Pickett’s final fight. Vera used a head kick to drop the veteran Pickett, then finished him off with strikes. Gunnar Nelson dropped Alan Jouban with his unorthodox striking as well, before submitting him with a guillotine. And finally, in the main event, a thunderous punch by Jimi Manuwa floored Corey Anderson just past the three-minute mark of the first round. Manuwa also picked up $50,000 USD for his efforts.

No Fight of the Night was declared for the event.