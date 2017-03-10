UFC London: Henry Briones Reportedly Pulls Out of Brad Pickett’s Retirement Fight

Brad Pickett may not get the send off which fight fans will contest that he deserves if reports are true regarding the pulling of Briones from the card.

It was all set up to be Pickett’s farewell in the town where it all began.

UFC London was scheduled to be the final chapter in the popular Englishman’s MMA career, which even saw UFC president Dana White name Pickett as his favorite fighter.

Briones and Pickett were twice scheduled to fight in the past, so this will come as the third time the Mexican fighter has cancelled the arrangement.

Despite Briones not making the fight, Pickett could still have enough time to find an alternative opponent for the card on March 18. Taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations, Pickett posted:

All I can say is FML 😔 — Brad Pickett (@One_Punch) March 9, 2017

Not long after, Pickett seemed a tad more optimistic:

I'm more than game 💪🏻 but think they have someone in mind 👍🏻 https://t.co/DOBpbgBHYT — Brad Pickett (@One_Punch) March 9, 2017

Fight fans will be hopeful that the UFC find someone to step in and give Pickett the opportunity to shine one last time in front of a warm home crowd.

You can watch the American Top Team’s farewell to Pickett on his final training camp, above.