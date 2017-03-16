UFC Fight Night London: Media Day Faceoffs Ahead of English Event (Video)

Fighters face off prior to the UFC event which is set to take place at London’s O2 Arena in England this Saturday, March 18.
The headline fight promises to be a competitive light heavyweight bout between Londoner Jimi Manuwa and TUF 19 winner Corey Anderson. SBG Ireland’s Icelandic submission maestro Gunnar Nelson faces Alan Jouban in a welterweight contest acting as the co-main event. Brad Pickett will say goodbye to MMA in front of a home crowd when he faces last-minute replacement Marlon Vera, following a featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Makwan Amirkhani.
UFC London streams on Fight Pass, exclusively. The bout order is as follows:
Main Card (5 PM ET/2 PM PT)
Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson
Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson
Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera
Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Prelims (1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT)
Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi
Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart
Timothy Johnson vs. Daniel Omielanczuk
Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen
Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Tom Breese
Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque
Ian Entwistle vs. Brett Johns
Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott
Lina Akhtar Lansberg vs. Lucie Pudilova