UFC Fight Night London: Media Day Faceoffs Ahead of English Event (Video)

Fighters face off prior to the UFC event which is set to take place at London’s O2 Arena in England this Saturday, March 18.

The headline fight promises to be a competitive light heavyweight bout between Londoner Jimi Manuwa and TUF 19 winner Corey Anderson. SBG Ireland’s Icelandic submission maestro Gunnar Nelson faces Alan Jouban in a welterweight contest acting as the co-main event. Brad Pickett will say goodbye to MMA in front of a home crowd when he faces last-minute replacement Marlon Vera, following a featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Makwan Amirkhani.

UFC London streams on Fight Pass, exclusively. The bout order is as follows:

Main Card (5 PM ET/2 PM PT)

Jimi Manuwa vs. Corey Anderson

Alan Jouban vs. Gunnar Nelson

Brad Pickett vs. Marlon Vera

Arnold Allen vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Prelims (1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT)

Joseph Duffy vs. Reza Madadi

Francimar Barroso vs. Darren Stewart

Timothy Johnson vs. Daniel Omielanczuk

Marc Diakiese vs. Teemu Packalen

Oluwale Bamgbose vs. Tom Breese

Leon Edwards vs. Vicente Luque

Ian Entwistle vs. Brett Johns

Scott Askham vs. Brad Scott

Lina Akhtar Lansberg vs. Lucie Pudilova