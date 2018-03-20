UFC London Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Face Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC London, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC London (UFC Fight Night 127) took place on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The main card aired on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 5 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was broadcasted on Fight Pass at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout served as the headliner while Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card was Tom Duquesnoy vs. Terrion Ware in a bantamweight bout and Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta in a welterweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Blachowicz and Manuwa out for 180 days. Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Alexander Volkov: Suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for a forehead laceration.

Fabricio Werdum: Suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact for knockout loss.

Jan Blachowicz: Suspended 180 days unless left hand cleared by doctor.

Additionally, suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days.

Jimi Manuwa: Suspended 180 days unless nose cleared by ENT. Additionally, suspended 45 days with no contact.

Tom Duquesnoy: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Terrion Ware: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard bout.

Leon Edwards: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Peter Sobotta: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for left eye laceration.

Charles Byrd: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

John Phillips: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Danny Roberts: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Oliver Enkamp: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for knockout loss.

Danny Henry: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Hakeem Dawodu: Suspended 45 days with no contact for 30 days for choke loss.

Paul Craig: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard bout.

Magomed Ankalaev: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Kajan Johnson: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for right eyebrow laceration.

Stevie Ray: Suspended mandatory minimum seven days.

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: Suspended 180 days for right orbital fracture unless cleared by doctor. Additionally, suspended 30 days with no contact.

Mark Godbeer: Suspended 30 days with no contact for 21 days for hard bout.

What are your thoughts on these medical suspensions handed out by the comission? Have your say in the comment section below.