UFC Fight Night London: Post-fight Press Conference (Video)

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC Fight Night London saw the promotion return to the English capital on Saturday, March 18, and was headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson.

Manuwa staked his claim for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson with a first-round knockout of Anderson. The card was co-headlined by SBG Ireland welterweight Gunnar Nelson, who beat Alan Jouban by a guillotine choke submission in the second round of their fight. English MMA pioneer Brad “One Punch” Pickett said goodbye to the UFC in his final fight in front of home fans in London, losing by TKO to last-minute replacement Marlon Vera.

You can watch the full post-fight press conference above.

LATEST NEWS

video

Francis Ngannou Turns His Attention to Alistair Overeem & JDS

0
Francis Ngannou has added two heavyweights to his hit list. In Ngannou's perfect world, he'll meet former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title holder Cain...
Marc Diakiese

Marc Diakiese on Paul Felder’s Challenge: ‘F*ck Him, I’ll Fight Him’

0
Marc Diakiese opened up a lot of eyes last night (March 18). The undefeated lightweight prospect went head-to-head with Teemu Packalen inside the O2 Arena in...

Brad Pickett Has Big Plans in MMA Following His Retirement From Fighting

0
Brad Pickett may have fought his last fight last night at UFC Fight Night London, but insists that he will remain in the sport. Pickett may...

Jimi Manuwa’s KO Power and David Haye Call Out Lights up Twitter

0
Jimi Manuwa made a huge impression in his main event KO victory over Corey Anderson at the O2 in London on Saturday night. The spectacular...
video

UFC 210 Free Fight: Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson 1

0
Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson 2 will headline UFC 210 on April 8th lin Buffalo, New York with the UFC light heavyweight title on...