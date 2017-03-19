UFC Fight Night London: Post-fight Press Conference (Video)

UFC Fight Night London saw the promotion return to the English capital on Saturday, March 18, and was headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson.

Manuwa staked his claim for a title shot against the winner of the upcoming light heavyweight title fight between champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson with a first-round knockout of Anderson. The card was co-headlined by SBG Ireland welterweight Gunnar Nelson, who beat Alan Jouban by a guillotine choke submission in the second round of their fight. English MMA pioneer Brad “One Punch” Pickett said goodbye to the UFC in his final fight in front of home fans in London, losing by TKO to last-minute replacement Marlon Vera.

You can watch the full post-fight press conference above.