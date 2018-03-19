UFC London Reebok Payouts, Bonuses & Attendance Released

The Reebok payouts, bonuses and attendance for UFC London have trickled out.
The event’s Athlete Outfitting pay is the lowest so far in 2018. It’s so low, that Fabricio Werdum topped the list with just $15,000. Nine fighters tied for second on the list with just $5,000.
In the main event of UFC London, former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Werdum. The co-main event saw Jan Blachowicz get his revenge on Jimi Manuwa with a unanimous decision victory. The bout was far more action-packed than their first encounter.
UFC London aired live on UFC Fight Pass. It was the first full event of 2018 to air on the UFC’s network. The event was held inside the O2 Arena and drew 16,274 fans for a $2,028,000 gate.
Peep the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Alexander Volkov: $5,000
def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000
Jan Blachowicz: $5,000
def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000
Tom Duquesnoy: $3,500
def. Terrion Ware: $3,500
Leon Edwards: $5,000
def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000
Charles Byrd: $3,500
def. John Phillips: $3,500
Danny Roberts: $5,000
def. Oliver Enkamp: $3,500
Danny Henry: $3,500
def. Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500
Paul Craig: $5,000
def. Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500
Kajan Johnson: $5,000
def. Stevie Ray: $5,000
Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $3,500
def. Mark Godbeer: $5,000
Four fighters walked away with $50,000 in bonus money. Volkov and Craig took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses, while Blachowicz and Manuwa snagged “Fight of the Night” honors.
What are your thoughts on the numbers?