UFC London Reebok Payouts, Bonuses & Attendance Released

The Reebok payouts, bonuses and attendance for UFC London have trickled out.

The event’s Athlete Outfitting pay is the lowest so far in 2018. It’s so low, that Fabricio Werdum topped the list with just $15,000. Nine fighters tied for second on the list with just $5,000.

In the main event of UFC London, former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Werdum. The co-main event saw Jan Blachowicz get his revenge on Jimi Manuwa with a unanimous decision victory. The bout was far more action-packed than their first encounter.

UFC London aired live on UFC Fight Pass. It was the first full event of 2018 to air on the UFC’s network. The event was held inside the O2 Arena and drew 16,274 fans for a $2,028,000 gate.

Peep the Reebok payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Alexander Volkov: $5,000

def. Fabricio Werdum: $15,000

Jan Blachowicz: $5,000

def. Jimi Manuwa: $5,000

Tom Duquesnoy: $3,500

def. Terrion Ware: $3,500

Leon Edwards: $5,000

def. Peter Sobotta: $5,000

Charles Byrd: $3,500

def. John Phillips: $3,500

Danny Roberts: $5,000

def. Oliver Enkamp: $3,500

Danny Henry: $3,500

def. Hakeem Dawodu: $3,500

Paul Craig: $5,000

def. Magomed Ankalaev: $3,500

Kajan Johnson: $5,000

def. Stevie Ray: $5,000

Dmitriy Sosnovskiy: $3,500

def. Mark Godbeer: $5,000

Four fighters walked away with $50,000 in bonus money. Volkov and Craig took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses, while Blachowicz and Manuwa snagged “Fight of the Night” honors.

