Stephen Thompson vs. Darren Till Official For UFC Liverpool

Stephen Thompson and Darren Till will indeed go to war.

Late last week, it was reported that a welterweight scrap between Thompson and Till was in the works for UFC Liverpool. It was already confirmed that Till would be on the card, but his opponent wasn’t set in stone. Earlier today, the UFC took to Twitter to make it official:

Thompson’s last bout was back in Nov. 2017 at UFC 217. “Wonderboy” was looking to rebound from his loss to Tyron Woodley in a welterweight title rematch. To do so, he needed to get past Jorge Masvidal and that’s exactly what he did. Thompson earned a unanimous decision win.

Meanwhile, Till has been on a tear. His biggest victory came at the expense of Donald Cerrone. Till ran through “Cowboy” in the first round to earn the TKO win. He improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 15-0-1.

UFC Liverpool takes place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England on May 27. Also set for the card will be another tilt at 170 pounds. Neil Magny will do battle with Gunnar Nelson.

Middleweights Daniel Kelly and Tom Breese are also set to face off. Elias Theodorou will look to make it two in a row when he meets Trevor Smith. The main card for UFC Liverpool airs live on FOX Sports 1.

Prediction time! Are you taking Stephen Thompson or Darren Till?