UFC Medical Suspensions: Edson Barboza Out Indefinitely

The UFC Atlantic City medical suspensions have hit Edson Barboza hard.

This past Saturday night (April 21), UFC Atlantic City took place inside the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the main event, Kevin Lee took on Barboza. Despite a scare in the third round, Lee dominated Barboza on his way to a TKO victory.

The aftermath isn’t pretty for Barboza. He has been handed an indefinite medical suspension pending a CT scan of his head and facial bones. Even if the scan results come back negative, he will be forced to sit for 60 days. He must go 30 days without contact during training.

A few other fighters on the card have also received indefinite medical suspensions. Justin Willis, David Branch, Brett Johns, Aljamain Sterling, Jim Miller, Ryan LaFlare, Siyar Bahadurzada, Luan Chagas, and Patrick Cummins all received indefinite sits pending scans and X-rays.

You can peep the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Kevin Lee: suspended for 30 days with no contact during training

Edson Barboza: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and facial bones; suspended at minimum for 60 days with 30 days no contact during training due to TKO and facial lacerations

Cub Swanson: suspended 14 days with no contact during training

Justin Willis: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of ribs and right hip/groin; suspended at minimum for 30 days

Chase Sherman: suspended 30 days

David Branch: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of lower left leg

Thiago Santos: suspended for 60 days with 21 days no contact during training due to knockout loss

Brett Johns: suspended indefinitely pending neurological exam; suspended at minimum for 45 days

Aljamain Sterling: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of left ankle/foot

Jim Miller: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and orbital bones; suspended at minimum for 60 days with 21 days no contact during training due to knockout loss

Ryan LaFlare: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of left knee and left elbow; suspended at minimum 14 days with no contact during training

Alex Garcia: suspended 14 days with no contact during training

Siyar Bahadurzada: suspended indefinitely pending X-rays of right hand and right ribs

Luan Chagas: suspended indefinitely pending CT scan of head and abdomen as well as neurological exam; suspended at minimum for 60 days with 21 days no contact during training due to knockout loss

Patrick Cummins: suspended indefinitely

pending CT scan of head and abdomen; suspended at minimum 60 days due to right eye laceration

Ricky Simon: suspended for 30 days

Merab Dvalishvili: suspended for 30 days with 15 days no contact during training

Keita Nakamura: suspended for 45 days due to eyelid laceration

With the loss to Lee, Barboza has now suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time in his career. In the bout prior, he fell to Khabib Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision. Like his fight with Nurmagomedov, Barboza couldn’t handle the grappling and ground-and-pound.

Lee was able to move up one spot to number five in the top 10 lightweight rankings. For the first time, “The Motown Phenom” finds himself in the top five. Lee is 6-1 in his last seven outings and has nabbed five finishes in that span.

Were you expecting so many indefinite medical suspensions for UFC Atlantic City?