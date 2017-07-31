UFC Mexico City: Pettis vs. Moreno Fight Card

With the business of UFC 214 concluded, the promotion takes the show to Mexico City where Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno headline on the night
Arena Mexico hosts the event on Aug. 5 in a fight card which has a distinct Mexican flavor.
Brandon Moreno takes on the younger of the Pettis brothers, Sergio, in a battle which will see either 23-year-old flyweight move up the divisional rankings in an attempt to edge closer to a shot at UFC pound for pound #1 Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s title.
Mexican Alexa Grasso takes on Randa Markos in the co-main event, while UFC legend Rashad Evans will have an opportunity to justify why his claim that he still has more to give in the fight game against Sam Alvey.
The full card for the event is as follows:
Main Card (FS1, 10 pm ET)
Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno
Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos
Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price
Humberto Bandenay vs. Martin Bravo
Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans
Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath
Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 pm ET)
Jack Hermansson vs. Brad Scott
Dustin Ortiz vs. Hector Sandoval
Henry Briones vs. Rani Yahya
Jose Quinonez vs. Diego Rivas
Fight Pass Card (7 pm ET)
Joseph Morales vs. Roberto Sanchez
Alvaro Herrera vs. Jordan Rinaldi