UFC Mexico City: Pettis vs. Moreno Fight Card

Brandon Moreno
With the business of UFC 214 concluded, the promotion takes the show to Mexico City where Sergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno headline on the night

Arena Mexico hosts the event on Aug. 5 in a fight card which has a distinct Mexican flavor.

Brandon Moreno takes on the younger of the Pettis brothers, Sergio, in a battle which will see either 23-year-old flyweight move up the divisional rankings in an attempt to edge closer to a shot at UFC pound for pound #1 Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s title.

Mexican Alexa Grasso takes on Randa Markos in the co-main event, while UFC legend Rashad Evans will have an opportunity to justify why his claim that he still has more to give in the fight game against Sam Alvey.

The full card for the event is as follows:

Main Card (FS1, 10 pm ET)

Sergio Pettis vs. Brandon Moreno

Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos

Alan Jouban vs. Niko Price

Humberto Bandenay vs. Martin Bravo

Sam Alvey vs. Rashad Evans

Alejandro Perez vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 pm ET)

Jack Hermansson vs. Brad Scott

Dustin Ortiz vs. Hector Sandoval

Henry Briones vs. Rani Yahya

Jose Quinonez vs. Diego Rivas

Fight Pass Card (7 pm ET)

Joseph Morales vs. Roberto Sanchez

Alvaro Herrera vs. Jordan Rinaldi

