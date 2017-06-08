UFC Middleweight Champ Michael Bisping Eyes Retirement After Two More Fights

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Michael Bisping
Image Credit: Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been out of action since his UFC 204 victory over Dan Henderson last October. The win represented his first title defense, and a chance to get a very large monkey off his back after “Hendo” famously KO’d “The Count” back at UFC 100.

Since then, Bisping has been biding his time, campaigning for a fight with welterweight legend Georges St. Pierre, and rehabbing from recent knee surgery. With the GSP fight on again, off again, however, a big question has come up surrounding the champ’s future plans. Especially with an interim middleweight championship fight going down at July’s UFC 213.

However, this week, the thirty-eight year old Bisping (30–7) took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to say that his retirement was imminent – as soon as after just two more fights.

“Whether or not I win my next fight, which I plan on winning and believe I will, then I want to have one last fight in England” Bisping said stated on the show. He went on to say that after that, he’d have been “defending my belt for the third time and then probably call it a day.”

“That isn’t set in stone, but in my mind that’s kind of where my head’s at” he concluded.

That sort of mindset goes a long way to explaining why Bisping is fixated on money fights at the moment. He’d no doubt like his final two fights in the UFC to be big paydays, and with Georges St-Pierre, he’d be looking at the biggest payday possible.

However, there’s a question as to whether that fight will happen. It’s just as likely that Bisping will be facing the winner of Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker to unify the titles sometime following UFC 213. That would likely force St-Pierre to take another fight as well. That said, both Bisping and “GSP” remain committed to the match-up.

Latest MMA News

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Putting Legal Distractions Aside For Bout With Derrick Lewis

0
Mark Hunt is solely focused on throwing down with Derrick Lewis this Saturday night (June 10). "Super Samoan" is prepared to do battle with "The...
Daniel Kelly

Daniel Kelly on Being UFC Fight Night 110 Underdog: ‘It Doesn’t Bother me’

0
Daniel Kelly doesn't pay any mind to the odds for his fights. Much like his match-up against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight title...
video

Former UFC Title Contender Stephen Thompson Targets Late August, Early September Return

0
Two-time UFC welterweight title contender Stephen Thompson is currently sidelined with a serious knee injury. "Wonderboy" underwent surgery to repair both his meniscus and MCL...
video

Derrick Lewis & Mark Hunt Are Treated to Traditional Welcoming in Auckland

0
Before Derrick Lewis and Mark Hunt start "swangin and bangin," the two fighters were greeted to a welcoming ceremony. Lewis and Hunt visited the Orakei...

Dominick Reyes: ‘Life is about flow” (Exclusive)

0
You will be hard pressed to find someone as tranquil and respectful as top Light Heavyweight Prospect Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes. Even after his...
Marco Ruas

Marco Ruas on UFC Hall of Fame: ‘I do Not Dream About it’

0
Marco Ruas is a man many feel is an underappreciated pioneer of mixed martial arts (MMA). Ruas become the UFC 7 tournament champion and is...
Jose Aldo

Quote: Jose Aldo is a ‘GOAT,’ Brazil Needs to Celebrate That Man

0
Jose Aldo may have lost his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight title, but his foe is showing him respect. At UFC 212, Aldo took on...
Michael Bisping

UFC Middleweight Champ Michael Bisping Eyes Retirement After Two More Fights

0
UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has been out of action since his UFC 204 victory over Dan Henderson last October. The win represented his...

Ep 25: MMA News Podcast with Brendan Kornberger and Vinc Pichel

0
The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines,...
Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis Says Fabricio Werdum & Alistair Overeem Are ‘Punch Drunk’

0
Derrick Lewis doesn't believe Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem are as good as they once were. Lewis is set to take on Mark Hunt this...
Load more