Georges St-Pierre Opens up on Fighting: “I Hate it”

It is somewhat surprising to hear a fighter admitting to ‘hating’ his chosen profession – when that fighter is as good at it as Georges St-Pierre, it can be very curious indeed

Afterall, the Candian is revered as one of the greatest (if not the greatest) mixed martial artists of all time. A two-weight world champion and idol to many in the sport, St-Pierre doesn’t really find fighting to be that enjoyable:

“I love the lifestyle I have,” St-Pierre said (via MMA Fighting). “It gives me the freedom, I can train. I have a martial artist life, I can live like a samurai. Every day, I try to reach perfection. I try to be the perfect fighting machine. Even though perfection is not perfect, but I will try to be as much as I can. As much as I can obtain to be, to allow me to have the freedom to do whatever I want.”

“The week leading up to the fight, you’re very stressed,” he pointed out. “It’s unbelievable. And I don’t like that part of my work — I hate it. Especially, it’s mostly the waiting part. I love fighting when I’m in the gym and I train with a guy. I love exchanging knowledge, I love training. But when I’m fighting, the pressure of it, it’s crazy. It’s unbearable. I hate it.”