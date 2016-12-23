UFC Names Cub Swanson vs. Dooho Choi As 2016 “Fight Of The Year”

On Thursday, UFC unveiled their list of the top ten fights held inside the Octagon this year.

Available now at UFC.com is TOP TEN – THE BEST FIGHTS OF 2016, an article by Thomas Gerbasi that looks at the top ten UFC fights of 2016.

The UFC’s year-end article ranks the top ten bouts that took place this year and although things could always change depending on how the action goes inside the Octagon at next Saturday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event — the final UFC show of 2016 — the number one fight of the year should be a lock regardless.

In the featured article on the official UFC website, the thrilling UFC 206 bout between Cub Swanson and “The Korean Superboy” Dooho Choi sits as the number one fight of 2016.

Considered by most the best fight of the year, and by some the potential best fight of all-time, Swanson and Choi engaged in an epic three-round battle that will re-air as part of the special free offering of UFC 206 on FOX Sports 1 on Christmas Eve.

UFC.com included the following blurb about the Swanson-Choi fight in their article on the top ten fights of 2016:

When the featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Dooho Choi was announced, every fight fan worth his or her salt expected an epic battle that would steal the show at UFC 206 in Toronto. But did anyone really expect the fight to be this good? Well, it was, with Swanson silencing any critics that made him the underdog and Choi proving that despite his status as a knockout artist, he was no frontrunner. In 15 minutes of high-level and fast-paced action, this was the best of mixed martial arts on display for the world to see.

Check out UFC’s list of the top ten fights of 2016 below.