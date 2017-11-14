UFC Norfolk: Four Fighters Handed Potential 180-day Medical Suspensions

UFC bantamweights and former contenders Raphael Assuncao and John Dodson are two notable names handed 180-day medical suspensions following the event in Norfolk

Information was released to MMA Fighting on Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Professional & Occupational Regulation who oversaw the event.

Assuncao bagged himself an impressive KO win over Matthew Lopez on the main card of the evening. Dodson, however, lost by way of split decision to Marlon Moraes in a featured fight.

Nate Marquardt and Nina Ansaroff were also named as having been served potential medical suspensions for 180 days.

The complete list of UFC Norfolk’s medical suspensions are as follows:

Nate Marquardt: 180 days/30-day minimum or cleared by face CT

Raphael Assuncao: 180 days/30-day minimum or cleared by x-ray of right ankle

John Dodson: 180 days or cleared by x-ray of left hand

Nina Ansaroff: 180 days/30 day-minimum or cleared by MRI of left knee

Anthony Pettis: 60 days

Diego Sanchez: 60 days

Cezar Ferreira: 60 days

Matthew Lopez: 60 days (KO)

Joe Lauzon: 45 days

Court McGee: 45 days

Dustin Poirier: 30 days

Junior Albini: 30 days

Marlon Moraes: 30 days

Michel Quinones: 30 days