UFC Norfolk: Four Fighters Handed Potential 180-day Medical Suspensions

UFC bantamweights and former contenders Raphael Assuncao and John Dodson are two notable names handed 180-day medical suspensions following the event in Norfolk
Information was released to MMA Fighting on Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Professional & Occupational Regulation who oversaw the event.
Assuncao bagged himself an impressive KO win over Matthew Lopez on the main card of the evening. Dodson, however, lost by way of split decision to Marlon Moraes in a featured fight.
Nate Marquardt and Nina Ansaroff were also named as having been served potential medical suspensions for 180 days.
The complete list of UFC Norfolk’s medical suspensions are as follows:
Nate Marquardt: 180 days/30-day minimum or cleared by face CT
Raphael Assuncao: 180 days/30-day minimum or cleared by x-ray of right ankle
John Dodson: 180 days or cleared by x-ray of left hand
Nina Ansaroff: 180 days/30 day-minimum or cleared by MRI of left knee
Anthony Pettis: 60 days
Diego Sanchez: 60 days
Cezar Ferreira: 60 days
Matthew Lopez: 60 days (KO)
Joe Lauzon: 45 days
Court McGee: 45 days
Dustin Poirier: 30 days
Junior Albini: 30 days
Marlon Moraes: 30 days
Michel Quinones: 30 days