UFC Norfolk Reebok Payouts: Seven Fighters Share Top Spot With $20,000

The UFC Fight Night 120 Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 120’s main event featured a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis. Poirier earned the victory with a third-round TKO finish and took home $20,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Pettis wasn’t too far behind in outfitting pay, snagging $15,000.

In the co-main event, Matt Brown took on Diego Sanchez in what may have been “The Immortal’s” last bout. Brown starched “The Nightmare” with a thunderous elbow in the first round. They both nabbed $20,000.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Dustin Poirier: $20,000 def. Anthony Pettis: $15,000

Matt Brown: $20,000 def. Diego Sanchez: $20,000

Andrei Arlovski: $20,000 def. Junior Albini: $2,500

Cezar Ferreira: $10,000 def. Nate Marquardt: $20,000

Raphael Assuncao: $15,000 def. Matthew Lopez: $2,500

Clay Guida: $20,000 def. Joe Lauzon: $20,000

Marlon Moraes: $2,500 def. John Dodson: $10,000

Tatiana Suarez: $2,500 def. Viviane Pereira: $2,500

Sage Northcutt: $5,000 def. Michel Quinones: $2,500

Nina Ansaroff: $2,500 def. Angela Hill: $5,000

Sean Strickland: $5,000 def. Court McGee: $10,000

Jake Collier: $5,000 def. Marcel Fortuna: $2,500

Karl Roberson: $2,500 def. Darren Stewart: $2,500