UFC Offer Refunds Following UFC 215 Main Event Collapse

Following flyweight contender Ray Borg’s illness preventing his title fight against Demetrious Johnson on Saturday, the UFC has released a statement

Fans hoping to catch a glimpse of history on the basis of Johnson’s potential record-breaking title defense run were left deflated at the news of Borg’s pull out.

The UFC released a statement on Friday confirming that fans could apply for refunds following the news:

“Due to a viral illness to UFC flyweight contender Ray Borg, the main event bout against champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 215 has been canceled. Borg was deemed unfit to compete by the UFC medical team.

UFC 215, which is now headlined by the women’s bantamweight championship between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko, will proceed as scheduled with 11 bouts at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada. Moving to the Pay-Per-View main card will be the flyweight bout between Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis. Additionally, the Mitch Clarke and Alex White lightweight contest will now kick off the FS1 prelims.

With the removal of Johnson vs. Borg, customers may request a full refund of purchased tickets at point of sale.”