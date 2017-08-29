UFC Offering Refunds to Customers Over Botched Mayweather-McGregor PPV

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Dana White
Image Credit: Getty Images

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is now handing out refunds to those impacted by the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor pay-per-view (PPV) issues.

The event took place this past Saturday night (Aug. 26) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action aired live on Showtime PPV and UFC.tv. A lot of people were plagued with error messages and black screens when trying to view the broadcasts on both platforms.

With the issues too great to ignore, UFC President Dana White has released a statement confirming that refunds are processing:

“We always try to put on the biggest and most exciting fights. We want our fans to have the best experience when watching our events. Unfortunately, we didn’t deliver the way we wanted on Saturday because of NeuLion’s technical issues on UFC.tv. As usual, we always take care of our fans and will fix this. We have started processing refunds immediately for anyone that could not access the fight after purchase.”

