Report: UFC Officially Sold For $4 Billion, Dana White Staying On As President

According to both CBS 8 and TMZ Sports, the UFC has officially been sold for $4 billion.

The reports making the rounds claims that the papers for the sale were officially signed on Saturday, the actual same day the historic UFC 200 event took place. The official announcement regarding the sale is expected to be made publicly as soon as Monday.

Both reports also indicate that longtime UFC President Dana White will stay on with the new owners as the president for the UFC, and that surprisingly enough, Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta will maintain a small ownership stake in the company.

CBS 8 is reporting that they will have interviews with both Dana White and Lorenzo Fertitta on Monday morning.

Many are pointing to the simple smiley-face emoji that White posted on Twitter on Sunday, which you can see below, as his reaction to the rumors.

Dana White (@danawhite) on future involvement: Same. President, owner, working my ass off. Just doing it without my best friend and partner. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 11, 2016

#UFC sold. It's Time!! Papers signed Saturday. 4-billion price tag Dana stays on HQ Vegas Exclusively on #8NN pic.twitter.com/DwkW8j2t02 — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) July 11, 2016

😃 — Dana White (@danawhite) July 11, 2016

H/T to F4WOnline.com for additional notes in the above story.