UFC on FOX 23 Card: Bobby Nash Signed, Will Face Li Jingliang

Bobby Nash has been given a chance to compete in the UFC, replacing Yancy Medeiros in a bout with Li Jingliang at UFC on FOX 23.

Nash owns a record of 8-1 and has fought for the likes of Resurrection Fighting Alliance and Hoosier Fight Club. He most recently stopped Lewis Gonzalez for his sixth consecutive win.

Jingliang (11-4) has won three of five inside the Octagon.

UFC on FOX 23 takes place January 28 from the Pepsi Center in Denver. The main event features Julianna Pena vs. Valentina Shevchenko in a female bantamweight title-eliminator.