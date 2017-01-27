UFC on FOX 23 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Live Tonight (Jan. 27) at 7 p.m. ET

The weigh-in results for tomorrow night’s (Jan. 28) UFC on FOX event are already in, but we still have the live ceremonial weigh-ins to go. That’ll air live tonight at 7 p.m. ET. All the fighters on the main card will get a last look at one another before stepping inside the Octagon.

Tomorrow’s UFC on FOX event emanates from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Headlining the card will be a women’s bantamweight bout that is likely to have title implications. No. 1 ranked 135-pounder Valentina Shevchenko trades leather with No. 2 ranked Julianna Pena.

Many are wondering if the winner of the main event will meet Amanda Nunes for her women’s bantamweight championship. While it may seem like a no brainer, there is a “big money fight” mentality in the air. Nunes wants the winner of the inaugural women’s featherweight title match at UFC 208.

The co-main event features No. 5 ranked welterweight Donald Cerrone doing battle with No. 12 ranked Jorge Masvidal. The two fighters have a combined 83 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts and 38 finishes in victory. “Cowboy” is riding a four-fight winning streak, while “Gamebred” has won his last two bouts.

Fight fans will also witness two heavyweights collide. Rising 265-pounder Francis Ngannou faces the most stern test of his career when he goes one-on-one with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder Andrei Arlovski. The “Predator” is looking for his ninth straight win, while “The Pit Bull” wants to avoid his fourth loss in a row.

Featherweight action will get things started as Alex Caceres throws down with Jason Knight. Caceres fell short in his last bout against Yair Rodriguez. Knight rebounded nicely after losing to Tatsuya Kawajiri in his UFC debut. “The Kid” went on to defeat Jim Alers by split decision and Daniel Hooker via unanimous decision.

The UFC on FOX event begins with the UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims at 4 p.m. ET. The action rolls along on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET. Finally, the main card airs live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.