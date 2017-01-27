UFC on FOX 23 Early Weigh-In Results: Only One Fighter Misses Weight

Tomorrow night (Jan. 28) the 23rd UFC on FOX event will take place inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. The headliner features a potential title eliminator in the women’s bantamweight division. Julianna Pena goes toe-to-toe with Valentina Shevchenko.

If Nunes’ plan to face the winner of the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title bout doesn’t pan out, the winner of Pena vs. Shevchenko will likely face “The Lioness” later this year.

Welterweight action takes the co-main event slot. Donald Cerrone is vying for his fifth straight win in the 170-pound division. To do that he’ll need to get past Jorge Masvidal.

No. 10 ranked heavyweight Francis Ngannou and No. 7 ranked Andrei Arlovski will also do battle. “The Pit Bull” wants to avoid a fourth straight loss. The “Predator” is on the verge of his ninth win in a row.

Getting the main card started will be a featherweight clash between Alex Caceres and Jason Knight.

The UFC Fight Pass portion of the card will begin at 4 p.m. ET. The action continues on FOX Sports 1 at 5 p.m. ET. The main card airs live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The early UFC on FOX weigh-ins are in the books. The only fighter who missed weight is Marcos Rogerio de Lima. He will forfeit 20 percent of his purse to his opponent, Jeremy Kimball.

Main Card

Valentina Shevchenko (134.4) vs. Julianna Pena (135)

Donald Cerrone (170.8) vs. Jorge Masvidal (171)

Andrei Arlovski (246) vs. Francis Ngannou (253.6)

Alex Caceres (145) vs. Jason Knight (145.6)

Prelims (FS1 Portion)

Sam Alvey (185.6) vs. Nate Marquardt (185.6)

Raphael Assuncao (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.8)

Li Jingliang (170.4) vs. Bobby Nash (170.8)

Luis Henrique da Silva (205.8) vs. Jordan Johnson (205)

Alessio Di Chirico (185.6) vs. Eric Spicely (185.8)

Jeremy Kimball (204) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (209.6)*

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass Portion)

Alexandre Pantoja (126) vs. Eric Shelton (125.8)

J.C. Cottrell (155.8) vs. Jason Gonzalez (156)

*Rogerio de Lima forfeits 20 percent of his purse to Jeremy Kimball for missing weight