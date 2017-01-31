UFC on FOX 23 Medical Suspensions: Four Fighters Sidelined For 180 Days

The 23rd UFC on FOX event took place this past Saturday night (Jan. 28) inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Women’s bantamweights Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena battled in a likely title eliminator.

After getting taken down in the second round, “Bullet” worked towards an armbar. She locked it in and forced the tap. Shevchenko is likely heading towards a title bout with champion Amanda Nunes later this year.

Welterweights Donald Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal met in the center of the Octagon for the co-main event. “Cowboy” came into the bout on a four-fight winning streak. “Gamebred” snapped the streak with a devastating TKO win in the second round.

Heavyweight prospect Francis Ngannou was also featured on the main card. “The Predator” went head-to-head with former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title holder Andrei Arlovski. Ngannou improved his winning streak to nine when he starched “The Pitbull” in a first-round TKO.

The Colorado State Boxing Commission released the event’s medical suspensions to MMAFighting.com. Four fighters including Pena and Aljamain Sterling were served with 180-day suspensions.

Below are the medical suspensions:

Julianna Pena: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Aljamain Sterling: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Jordan Johnson: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Eric Shelton: Suspended 180 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days

Jorge Masvidal: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician

Marcos Rogerio De Lima: Suspended 90 days, can be cleared earlier by physician; minimum suspension of 30 days (weight)

Andrei Arlovski: Suspended 60 days

Robert Nash: Suspended 60 days

Donald Cerrone: Suspended 45 days

Henrique da Silva: Suspended 45 days

Jason Knight: Suspended 30 days

Alex Caceres: Suspended 30 days

Sam Alvey: Suspended 30 days

Nate Marquardt: Suspended 30 days

Alessio Di Chirico: Suspended 30 days

Eric Spicely: Suspended 30 days

Jeremy Kimball: Suspended 30 days

J.C. Cottrell: Suspended 30 days

Jason Gonzalez: Suspended 30 days