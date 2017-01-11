UFC on FOX 23 Picks up Alex Caceres-Jason Knight, Luis Henrique-Jordan Johnson

Unbeaten light heavyweight Jordan Johnson will make his UFC debut this month, taking on Luis Henrique da Silva at UFC on FOX 23.

Along with that bout, officials confirmed Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight for the January 28 event from Denver’s Pepsi Center.

Johnson (6-0) was signed by the promotion after winning all six of his bouts on the regional circuit. He’ll meet the 12-1 Brazilian da Silva, who has won two of three inside the Octagon, but is coming off his first career loss to Paul Craig.

Caceres (12-9) has fought 14 times since appearing on The Ultimate Fighter, putting together an even 7-7 mark. Knight (15-2) owns a 2-1 record with the UFC, including two consecutive wins. Recently, Caceres lost a main event decision to Yair Rodriguez via split decision.

UFC on FOX 23 features Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena.