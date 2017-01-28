UFC on FOX 23 Preliminary Results: Sam Alvey Decisions Nate Marquardt

The preliminary bouts for tonight’s (Jan. 28) UFC on FOX event were held inside the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. UFC on FOX 23’s prelims began on UFC Fight Pass. The action later transitioned to FOX Sports 1.

A middleweight scrap between former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nate Marquardt and “Smile’n” Sam Alvey was the featured fight. The bout went the distance and all three judges gave the fight to Alvey.

Another pivotal bout on the preliminary portion of the card showcased a bantamweight bout. Once unbeaten prospect Aljamain Sterling had a chance to rebound from his split decision loss to Bryan Caraway. Instead, Raphael Assuncao edged out “The Funk Master.”

Here are the rest of the prelim results:

Prelims (FOX Sports 1 Portion)

Sam Alvey def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Raphael Assuncao def. Aljamain Sterling via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Li Jingliang def. Bobby Nash via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 4:45

Jordan Johnson def. Luis Henrique da Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Eric Spicely def. Alessio Di Chirico via submission (triangle choke) – Round 1, 2:14

Marcos Rogerio de Lima def. Jeremy Kimball via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 2:27

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass Portion)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Eric Shelton via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Jason Gonzalez def. JC Cottrell via submission (D’Arce choke) – Round 1, 3:54