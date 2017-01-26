UFC on FOX 23’s Julianna Pena Seeked out Fight Against Valentina Shevchenko

Former Ultimate Fighter winner Julianna Pena wanted to test her skills against the best in the bantamweight division.

So Pena went into the UFC’s offices and demanded a bout with Valentina Shevchenko. Now, the two will meet Saturday night in the main event of UFC on FOX 23, with the winner likely to become the top contender to Amanda Nunes’ title.

The 27-year-old Pena told “UFC Tonight” recently that this was the fight she wanted because of pressure from Shevchenko to fight.

“Valentina had been calling me out. I went in to Dana’s office and asked for this fight,” Pena said. “I want to fight the best in the world. I’m very grateful and humble and excited to show you what I’ve been working on.”

Pena is a perfect 4-0 inside the Octagon, including a July win over former title contender Cat Zingano. She has not lost since 2013, adding wins over Jessica Rakoczy, Milana Dudieva and Jessica Eye to her resume.