Rose Namajunas has been getting in some training with Valentina Shevchenko, bringing together two of the top female fighters in the UFC.

Namajunas, a strawweight contender, helped get Shevchenko ready for her bantamweight title-eliminator this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 23 against Julianna Pena.

Namajunas was impressed with the “determination” of Shevchenko as she moves closer and closer to competing for the UFC title.