UFC on FOX 24 Official Weigh-In Results, Live Video Stream

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The official weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC on FOX 24 card went down earlier in the day, and the main event is now set.

Demetrious Johnson will attempt to tie the UFC record for consecutive title defenses when he puts his flyweight belt on the line vs. Wilson Reis. Both champion and challenger weighed in at 124 pounds.

“Mighty Mouse” is the only fighter to date to wear the UFC flyweight belt, reeling off nine straight defenses of the title.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson collide in a key strawweight battle. Namajunas weighed in at 116 pounds, with the “Karate Hottie” coming in at 114.5.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker, along with Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens, complete the FOX main card from Kansas City and the Sprint Center.

Complete weigh-in results are below, while the live video of the ceremonial weigh-ins streams at 6 p.m. ET.

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

Demetrious Johnson (124 lbs.) vs. Wilson Reis (124) for Johnson’s UFC flyweight championship
Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)
Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)
Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)
Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)
Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)
Tim Elliott (126) vs. Louis Smolka (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)
Devin Clark (205) vs. Jake Collier (205.5)
Andrew Sanchez (184.5) vs. Anthony Smith (186)
Nathan Coy (171) vs. Zak Cummings (170)
Ashlee Evans-Smith (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

LATEST NEWS

Saad Awad

Ep. 17: MMA News Podcast With Saad Awad & Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

0
The 17th episode of the MMA News Podcast features two guests. As always, hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens return to cover the bases on...
Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson on Rose Namajunas Fight: ‘I Definitely Think It Can Earn me Title...

0
Michelle Waterson believes she could be fighting for a title opportunity tomorrow night (April 15). Waterson will go toe-to-toe with Rose Namajunas inside the Sprint...
Tyron Woodley Din Thomas

‘Greedy’ Tyron Woodley Aiming to be a ‘Legend’ & ‘The Greatest of All Time’

0
Tyron Woodley believes that the UFC is running on reserves when it comes to stars, and he is ready to step up to the plate. "The...
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping Brands Yoel Romero a ‘Hypocrite’ Over “Jacare” Plans

0
One notable subplot to the Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre bout involves #1 middleweight contender Yoel Romero. Bisping is expected to face former welterweight champion Georges...
UFC 210

Anthony Johnson Denies Wanting Daniel Cormier Stripped of Title

0
Anthony Johnson has rubbished reports suggesting that he is seeking Daniel Cormier to be stripped of his light heavyweight title. The mixed martial artist formerly...