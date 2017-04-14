UFC on FOX 24 Official Weigh-In Results, Live Video Stream

The official weigh-ins for Saturday’s UFC on FOX 24 card went down earlier in the day, and the main event is now set.

Demetrious Johnson will attempt to tie the UFC record for consecutive title defenses when he puts his flyweight belt on the line vs. Wilson Reis. Both champion and challenger weighed in at 124 pounds.

“Mighty Mouse” is the only fighter to date to wear the UFC flyweight belt, reeling off nine straight defenses of the title.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas and Michelle Waterson collide in a key strawweight battle. Namajunas weighed in at 116 pounds, with the “Karate Hottie” coming in at 114.5.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker, along with Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens, complete the FOX main card from Kansas City and the Sprint Center.

Complete weigh-in results are below, while the live video of the ceremonial weigh-ins streams at 6 p.m. ET.

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

Demetrious Johnson (124 lbs.) vs. Wilson Reis (124) for Johnson’s UFC flyweight championship

Rose Namajunas (116) vs. Michelle Waterson (114.5)

Ronaldo Souza (186) vs. Robert Whittaker (185.5)

Renato Moicano (145.5) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)

Roy Nelson (262) vs. Alexander Volkov (245)

Tom Duquesnoy (135.5) vs. Patrick Williams (136)

Bobby Green (156) vs. Rashid Magomedov (155.25)

Tim Elliott (126) vs. Louis Smolka (126)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4 p.m. ET)

Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.5)

Devin Clark (205) vs. Jake Collier (205.5)

Andrew Sanchez (184.5) vs. Anthony Smith (186)

Nathan Coy (171) vs. Zak Cummings (170)

Ashlee Evans-Smith (136) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)