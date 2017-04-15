UFC on FOX 24 Preliminary Results: Alexander Volkov Decisions Roy Nelson

The preliminary portion of the UFC on FOX 24 event is history.

Before the main card of UFC on FOX 24 began, 18 Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) competitors stepped inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri to do battle. The featured bout on the prelims was a heavyweight scrap between Roy Nelson and former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov.

Volkov got the better of “Big Country” in the stand-up and earned a unanimous decision victory. Also on the card, Tom Duquesnoy put away a tired Patrick Williams after a shaky start. Duquesnoy earned a TKO win in the second round.

Below are the full preliminary results for UFC on FOX 24:

Prelims (FOX)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy def. Patrick Williams via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 0:28

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov def. Bobby Green via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling def. Augusto Mendes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Andrew Sanchez via knockout (knee, punches) – Round 3, 3:52

Welterweight: Zak Cummings def. Nathan Coy via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:21

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)