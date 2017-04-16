UFC on FOX 24 Reebok Payouts: Demetrious Johnson Tops The List

UFC on FOX 24 is history and the Reebok payouts have been released. Demetrious Johnson

Last night (April 15), the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held an event inside the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. In the main event, UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson tied a record. His 10th successful title defense matches Anderson Silva’s record. “Mighty Mouse” turned in a dominant performance against Wilson Reis on his way to earning a submission win.

Johnson earned $40,000 as part of the UFC’s Athlete Outfitting program. Reis wasn’t too far behind at $30,000.

In the co-main event, Rose Namajunas turned in a stellar performance, submitting Michelle Waterson. Namajunas walked away with $5,000 in Reebok money as did Waterson. The card also saw Robert Whittaker earn a stunning TKO win over Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. They both earned $10,000.

You can see the full list of Reebok payouts below:

Demetrious Johnson: $40,000 def. Wilson Reis: $30,000

Rose Namajunas: $5,000 def. Michelle Waterson: $2,500

Robert Whittaker: $10,000 def. Ronaldo Souza: $10,000

Renato Carneiro: $2,500 def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000

Alexander Volkov: $2,500 def. Roy Nelson: $15,000

Tom Duquesnoy: $2,500 def. Patrick Williams: $2,500

Rashid Magomedov: $5,000 def. Bobby Green: $10,000

Tim Elliott: $5,000 def. Louis Smolka: $5,000

Aljamain Sterling: $5,000 def. Augusto Mendes: $2,500

Devin Clark: $2,500 def. Jake Collier: $2,500

Anthony Smith: $5,000 def. Andrew Sanchez: $2,500

Zak Cummins: $5,000 def. Nathan Coy: $2,500

Ketlen Vieira: $2,500 def. Ashlee Evans-Smith: $2,500