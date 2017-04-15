UFC on FOX 24 Results: Demetrious Johnson Ties UFC Record in Dominant Win

UFC on FOX 24 has wrapped up.

In the main event, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight title holder Demetrious Johnson put his 125-pound gold up for grabs against Wilson Reis. It was “Mighty Mouse’s” chance to tie Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses. Johnson was able to tie the record with a dominant performance, leading to a third-round submission victory.

The co-main event saw Rose Namajunas turn in what is arguably her best performance yet. “Thug” floored Michelle Waterson with a head kick. Some ground-and-pound led to her taking the back. Namajunas locked in a rear-naked choke to force the tap in the second stanza.

In a stunner, Robert Whittaker finished Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza in the second round. Souza took the back of Whittaker in the opening frame, but was shaken off. Whittaker then floored his opponent twice before putting him away. The win extends Whittaker’s streak to seven.

You can check out the full UFC on FOX 24 results below:

Main Card (FOX)

Flyweight: Demetrious Johnson def. Wilson Reis via submission (armbar) – Round 3, 4:49

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas def. Michelle Waterson via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:47

Middleweight: Robert Whittaker def. Jacare Souza via TKO (head kick & punches) – Round 2, 3:28

Featherweight: Renato Moicano def. Jeremy Stephens via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims (FOX)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov def. Roy Nelson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bantamweight: Tom Duquesnoy def. Patrick Williams via TKO (elbows) – Round 2, 0:28

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov def. Bobby Green via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott def. Louis Smolka via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling def. Augusto Mendes via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark def. Jake Collier via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Light Heavyweight: Anthony Smith def. Andrew Sanchez via knockout (knee, punches) – Round 3, 3:52

Welterweight: Zak Cummings def. Nathan Coy via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 4:21

Women’s Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira def. Ashlee Evans-Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)