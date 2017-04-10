UFC on FOX 24 “Road to the Octagon” Complete Episode

Over the weekend, the UFC broke out “Road to the Octagon” to preview Saturday’s event, UFC on FOX 24.

The card features Demetrious Johnson defending his flyweight title against Wilson Reis from Kansas City.

Michelle Waterson meets Rose Namajunas in the co-main, while middleweights Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Robert Whittaker also square off.

Johnson is seeking a 10th consecutive title defense, which would tie him with Anderson Silva’s run in the 185-pound division.

This is also the first UFC event to be held in Kansas City.

Road to the Octagon provides viewers with an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at all six of those fighters as they prepare for action, including their thoughts on the fights.