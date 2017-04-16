UFC on Fox 24: Rose Namajunas Ready For A Title Shot in 2017, Probably Needs A New E-Mail Password

UFC on Fox 24’s Rose Namajunas secured a huge victory over Michelle Waterson Saturday night in Kansas City. After choking out her opponent in the second round, talk immediately turned to a potential title shot. Namajunas will no doubt be keenly watching strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk defend against Jessica Andrade next month at UFC 211. So does she feel she’s ready for another crack at gold (Namajunas fought for the inaugural UFC women’s strawweight title, losing to Carla Esparza at the Ultimate Fighter 20 finale)?

Speaking to reporters following last night’s event, Namajunas indicated it’s her goal to fight for the belt this year — and let slip her e-mail password in the process.

There’s no need to get too specific, but I changed all my e-mail and computer passwords to “andnew2017” so it’s kind of just what I had in mind just as a general goal. So sometime before the year is over with, but I don’t want to put no specific stamp on it just yet.

Great goal, terrible computer security. That said, UFC President Dana White also agreed that Namajunas is ready for another shot. However, what about fans, many of whom hold a “what have you done for me lately” mindset when it comes to MMA and title shots? “I don’t pay attention to that stuff anymore” Namajunas stated. “My phone has been off almost the entire week. To me, eliminating those outside voices is the best.”

She then elaborated,

That’s kind of like what I expect, that’s just part of the business. The hardcore fans that are about me, they’re always going to support me, they’re always going to know that I’m capable of greatness. I think that the uneducated fans, [are] the ones behind the hype trains. I don’t know if she [Waterson] really had a hype train, she had a spectacular performance, she was glowing at the weigh ins, she was on point, she was ready.

Regardless, it seems Namajunas is in a great place at the moment, and once again within striking distance of UFC gold.