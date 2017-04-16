UFC on Fox 24: Smolka, Elliot, Whittaker, and Flyweight Champ Demetrious Johnson Win Bonuses

UFC on Fox 24 took place at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri last night, and produced an excellent night of action from top to bottom. With so many worthy fights on the card, picking bonus worthy performances was no easy task, but the UFC elected to go with their champ, a surging middleweight prospect, and a hot flyweight battle for Fight of the Night.

That flyweight Fight of the Night would be Louis Smolka vs. Tim Elliot, a ground battle that saw spirited submission attempts and slick transitions throughout. Elliot (14–7–1) picked up the unanimous decision victory in the end, bouncing back from his title fight loss to champ Johnson late last year. Smolka (11–4), meanwhile, has now dropped three straight, and could be on his way out of the organization — though perhaps the UFC will give him another chance based on last night’s performance.

At middleweight, Robert Whittaker picked up a Performance of the Night bonus for knocking out Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. Whittaker (18–4) set up the finish with a head kick before sealing the deal a few strikes later. Souza (24–5 (1)), who had just signed a new deal with the promotion, will likely drop a few spots in the rankings this week. With many tabbing Jacare as title-shot material, Whittaker will now find himself in that conversation.

The final Performance of the Night bonus was awarded to headliner and flyweight champ Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson. Johnson, who tied Anderson Silva’s title defense streak at the event with his tenth defense, submitted Wilson Reis by arm-bar in the third round. The champ (26–2–1) has not lost since 2011, and has secured a spot for consideration as the Greatest of All Time, especially in the lower weight classes. Moving forward, he’ll have a chance to take sole possession of the title defense record as well.

All four fighters will take home an extra $50,000 as a result of their efforts.