Robert Whittaker has stepped inside the Octagon six times since a 2014 loss to Stephen Thompson.

And on all six instances, the former Ultimate Fighter winner has been declared the winner.

Whittaker will try to take a major step towards becoming a top contender in the welterweight division this Saturday night at UFC on FOX 24 when he meets Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza.

For Whittaker (17-4), taking on a former Strikeforce champion with the spotlight shining down on him is why he competes.