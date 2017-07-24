UFC on FOX 25 Attendance Nears 12,000, $1.1 Million Gate

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has announced an attendance of 11,918 for their recent event in Uniondale.

UFC on FOX 25 took place inside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on July 22. The main event featured a middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. The “All-American” earned a third-round submission victory.

In the co-headliner, featherweights Darren Elkins and Dennis Bermudez threw leather. Both men engaged in a grueling battle in the clinch for the majority of the fight. Elkins took the fight by split decision.

Also on the card, Jimmie Rivera took on Thomas Almeida. After three rounds of exciting action, “El Terror” was declared the winner via unanimous decision. After the bout he called out Dominick Cruz.

The live gate for UFC on FOX 25 drew $1,088,332.